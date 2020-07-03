THERE have been no new coronavirus cases in Newport recorded according to the latest Public Health Wales figures.
Across the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board region, there were three new cases, two in Blaenau Gwent and one in Caerphilly.
These three positive tests came from 326 new tests taken in Gwent.
READ MORE:
- Building Grange University Hospital - video crams 3 years' work into 17 seconds.
- Coronavirus: Live updates as FM expected to announce end to 'five mile' scheme.
- Dealing with the UK government on travel restrictions is "utterly shambolic" says First Minister.
In the same period, there has been no further deaths in the region, meaning the death toll remains at 275.
Across Wales, 26 new cases have been recorded, along with a further two deaths.
Half of the new cases were recorded in the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board area in north Wales, including seven in Wrexham, where an outbreak linked to the town's Rown Foods plant is ongoing.