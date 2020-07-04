THE “aisle of dreams” in Aldi and Lidl is popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from gardening tools to clothing.
Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys this week.
Here are some of the items you can buy this week:
Aldi
From Sunday, July 5, Aldi's theme will be 'Outdoor Play', with the retailer stocking a variety of products - ranging from toys to paddling pools to games.
An Inflatable Four To Score Game will go on sale for £7.99 each.
A Lady Bug Shaded Play Pool will be on sale for £5.99 each.
Elsewhere, a Giant Toppling Tower will go on sale, priced at £12.99 each.
Visit https://www.aldi.co.uk to find more deals this Sunday.
Lidl
From Sunday, July 5, it's all about the kitchenware and sports products in Lidl.
A Beko 2-in-1 Electric Mini Cooker will go on sale, priced at £59.99 each.
A Salter Kettle will be on sale for £24.99 each.
Crivit Adults' Trainers will cost just £9.99 per pair.
Visit https://www.lidl.co.uk/en to find out more.
