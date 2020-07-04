THE “aisle of dreams” in Aldi and Lidl is popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from gardening tools to clothing.

Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys this week.

MORE NEWS:

Here are some of the items you can buy this week:

Aldi

From Sunday, July 5, Aldi's theme will be 'Outdoor Play', with the retailer stocking a variety of products - ranging from toys to paddling pools to games.

South Wales Argus:

An Inflatable Four To Score Game will go on sale for £7.99 each.

South Wales Argus:

A Lady Bug Shaded Play Pool will be on sale for £5.99 each.

South Wales Argus:

Elsewhere, a Giant Toppling Tower will go on sale, priced at £12.99 each.

Visit https://www.aldi.co.uk to find more deals this Sunday.

Lidl

From Sunday, July 5, it's all about the kitchenware and sports products in Lidl.

South Wales Argus:

A Beko 2-in-1 Electric Mini Cooker will go on sale, priced at £59.99 each.

South Wales Argus:

A Salter Kettle will be on sale for £24.99 each.

South Wales Argus:

Crivit Adults' Trainers will cost just £9.99 per pair.

Visit https://www.lidl.co.uk/en to find out more.