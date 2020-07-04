GWENT’s heritage site fans have been delivered a boost with Cadw opening its unstaffed sites in Wales on Monday.

Sites in Newport which will be able to open include Caerleon Amphitheatre, Caerleon Roman Fortress and Caerwent Roman Town and Wall-walks.

Cadw sites in Monmouthshire include Grosmont Castle, White Castle, Skenfrith Castle, Hen-Gwrt Moated Site, Chepstow Port Wall and Chepstow Bulwarks Camp.

Cadw is also preparing to reopen most of its staffed castles, abbeys and historic houses later in the summer — which will see the introduction of new visitation guidelines and restricted visitor numbers via advanced online ticketing.

Cadw is encouraging visitors to “keep Wales safe by avoiding extensive travel to these sites where possible”.

Visitors are able to find out which unstaffed monuments are open via the Cadw website.

Cadw will monitor the safety of each heritage site by inviting visitors to provide feedback via an online survey — available through QR codes on signage at each monument.

Deputy Minister for Culture, Sport and Tourism, Lord Elis-Thomas, said: “Cadw’s unstaffed heritage sites range from magnificent castles built by Welsh Princes to historic chapels and even Neolithic tombs, some over 5,500 years old.

“We’re delighted to be able to start removing public access restrictions to selected unstaffed sites — particularly for the benefit of local communities who often use these spaces for wellbeing and exercise.

“However, public health and safety is our highest priority during this time, so, in order to keep our unstaffed sites open and safe for everyone, we politely ask that those who visit, do so respectfully and responsibly.

“And please remember, although Monday 06 July marks the re-opening of 43 unstaffed heritage sites in Wales, all of Cadw’s other monuments will remain closed to the public for the time-being.”

To find out which unstaffed Cadw sites have reopened in your area, visit https://cadw.gov.wales/unstaffed-heritage-sites-a-gradual-reopening.