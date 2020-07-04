How have your pets adapted to you being at home all day during lockdown? Readers have been sending in pictures of their pets and we are publishing a selection of them today.

Here is the latest selection.

David Woodland, of Abertillery, has sent in this picture of Alfie and Ollie, who have been part of the family for six years. The two Cavachons are enjoying not being left alone.

Leo is a 'mad' blue roan spaniel who has lived with Julie Fullwood and family in Newport since he was 11 weeks old. He's now nine. The photo is of him laughing after his lockdown haircut - because he had it done before the rest of the family could.

Here is Tibby, who has lived with Victoria Jenkins, of Pontypool, for 18 years. Tibby is a rescue cat who likes to play and hide in the washing.

Boris is a Siberian husky. He's been with Sarah Blanche and family of Newbridge for nine years.

Basil originally came from All Creatures Great and Small animal sanctuary in Cwmbran when he was nine months old. Fourteen years later he still lives with Elizabeth Powell in Cwmbran and, she said, is thoroughly spoilt.

This is Bailey, who is loving the family being at home during lockdown. He lives with Sharon Holt and family in Sebastopol.

Rhiannon James, of Caerleon, shared a picture of her nine-month-old kitten Betty, who she's had for six months. Betty is a British Shorthair Blue who has enjoyed having Rhiannon home, who said: "She's getting naughtier by the day and manages to get on screen for any zoom call I have with work."

Ruby has been with Carole Short in Newport for nine years after originally coming from Brighton.

Bonnie is young Cavalier King Charles Spaniel who lives with Beverley Walbey in Newport. Bonnie loves to take part in most things with the family including using the pool on a hot day.

Doug, the Chug, was adopted by Sarah Williams, of Cwmbran, from the Dogs Trust three years ago. Sarah said: "He is loving the extra attention during lockdown and is learning a new occupation - as my tech support guy."