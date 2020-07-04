A TEENAGER has pleaded guilty to stabbing a man in the chest with a kitchen knife.
David Young, 19, admitted attacking 23-year-old Brandon Masterson, from Cwmcarn, in the Pantside area of Newbridge in May.
The defendant, of Bryncoed Terrace, Penpedairheol, Caerphilly, pleaded guilty to wounding with intent and the possession of an offensive weapon.
Young accepted the charges at Cardiff Crown Court after appearing via video link from the city’s prison.
MORE NEWS:
- Teenage driver caught doing 129mph on M4 in Newport
- GP suspended for misconduct following boy’s tragic death can practice again
- Knifeman jailed for terrifying supermarket robbery
He had initially been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
Police officers were called to Old Pant Road in Pantside shortly before 8pm on Thursday, May 28.
After being stabbed, Mr Masterson was treated for his injuries at the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport.
At the time of the incident, a local resident told the Argus "loads of police" had blocked off a section of road and the force helicopter was hovering over Pantside following the knifing.
After entering his guilty pleas, Young was remanded in custody by Judge Catherine Richards.
The defendant is due to be sentenced on August 7.
The prosecution was represented by Alex Greenwood and Young by Kevin Seal.