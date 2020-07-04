THE FUNERAL for Former Welsh Dragonhearts rugby league player Scott Bessant will be held on Friday, July 10.
Mr Bessant died in hospital on June 25, aged 37, nearly three years after suffering "significant injuries" in an unexplained incident in Pentwyn, Pontypool.
Ahead of a family service at Gwent Crematorium, Mr Bessant's friends will be able to say their final farewells with a procession from Pontypool to the crematorium.
The procession will set off from his home address on Wellington Road in Talywain at 1.20pm, making its way to the crematorium for 2pm.
As only Mr Bessant's immediate family can attend the funeral, they have asked anyone who wishes to say goodbye is welcome to do so along the route - so long as they abide by social distancing guidelines.
The Bessant family have asked for any flowers to be sent to Arthur Peake and Son, Woodland Road, Cwmbran NP44 2DU.
In lieu of flowers, the family have asked anyone who wishes to make a donation to do so to Bobath Children’s Therapy Centre Wales, based in Cardiff, which was a charity close to Mr Bessant's heart.