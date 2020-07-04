A DETECTIVE has said it is lucky no one was killed after a driver deliberately targeted an innocent man outside a busy club in a revenge attack.

Ieuan Ward used his Volkswagen Golf as a “lethal weapon” to mow down Aled Williams in a case of mistaken identity after he was earlier attacked.

The officer leading the investigation, which started as an attempted murder probe, said it was “fortunate there were no further casualties or even fatalities”.

Mr Williams was flung 10ft in the air and suffered catastrophic injuries after the horrific hit-and-run incident following closing time at Blaina Constitutional Club on January 2.

Ward, 26, was jailed for six years and nine months at Cardiff Crown Court on Monday following his guilty plea to wounding with intent.

Detective Constable Chloe Collins, the officer in the case, said outside the court: “The impact of this incident has been life-changing for the victim. He sustained several serious injuries which he will have to live with for many years to come.

“While this may have been a case of mistaken identity, the dangerous, deliberate and vicious acts of Ward have damaged the life of his victim and the victim’s family.

“It is fortunate that there were no further casualties or even fatalities.

“This sentence shows the severity of Ward’s actions. We hope that it provides the victim and his family with closure on this matter as they continue to rebuild their lives.”

The victim, a 33-year-old father, was working as a glass collector at the club that night and had nothing to do with the assault on Ward who was knocked unconscious by a punch.

Mr Williams was left in intensive care for 12 days and suffered the life-changing injures after the defendant cut him down as he made his way home.

He was left with brain and head injuries as well as a fractured pelvis, femur and ankle which left him in hospital for nearly three months.

During his sentencing hearing, the court heard how the defendant was furious after he had been knocked out by a punch thrown by a man called Cameron Thomas in a fight outside the club.

Seeking to exact revenge, Ward, of Brynteg Road, Blaina, drove his car at who he thought was his attacker but was in fact the unsuspecting Mr Williams who was struck from behind.

Judge Paul Thomas QC told Ward: “Even if Mr Williams had assaulted you or you had hit Mr Thomas, it comes nowhere near the justification of the vicious act of using a car as a lethal weapon.

“You had clearly been drinking that night and you were nearly three times the drink-drive limit when you were breathalysed.

“That contributed to your loss of temper. This was a vicious attack and you used your car as a lethal weapon.

“You blindsided your victim and one witness described him as being knocked like some sort of ragdoll.”