IN the summer of 1984, Britain was in the grip of major industrial action as the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) fought to prevent colliery closures. While miners gained solidarity across the industrial sector, Margaret Thatcher's government pledged to maintain output at the country's steel plants. On July 4, 1984, an NUM picket line formed at Llanwern Steelworks in Newport in an attempt to block a convoy of lorries taking iron ore to the steelworks.

South Wales Argus:

CONVOY: A police picket line guards a convoy of lorries at Llanwern Steelworks.

South Wales Argus:

PUSH: The picket surges forward to try and halt the convoy.

South Wales Argus:

PRESSURE: Clashes as police push back the picket line.

South Wales Argus:

WAITING: The lorry convoy unable to pass to Llanwern.

South Wales Argus:

SCUFFLE: Passions ran high during the industrial action of 1984-85.

South Wales Argus:

ACTION: Police try and break up the clashing crowds.

South Wales Argus:

ABANDONED: Police helmets lay abandoned after the clash on July 4, 1984, at Llanwern Steelworks.