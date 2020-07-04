IN the summer of 1984, Britain was in the grip of major industrial action as the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) fought to prevent colliery closures. While miners gained solidarity across the industrial sector, Margaret Thatcher's government pledged to maintain output at the country's steel plants. On July 4, 1984, an NUM picket line formed at Llanwern Steelworks in Newport in an attempt to block a convoy of lorries taking iron ore to the steelworks.
CONVOY: A police picket line guards a convoy of lorries at Llanwern Steelworks.
PUSH: The picket surges forward to try and halt the convoy.
PRESSURE: Clashes as police push back the picket line.
WAITING: The lorry convoy unable to pass to Llanwern.
SCUFFLE: Passions ran high during the industrial action of 1984-85.
ACTION: Police try and break up the clashing crowds.
ABANDONED: Police helmets lay abandoned after the clash on July 4, 1984, at Llanwern Steelworks.