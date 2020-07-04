THERE have been no new coronavirus deaths reported today in Gwent, but three new cases have been confirmed - two in Blaenau Gwent and one in Caerphilly.
The is the fourth day in succession that no new deaths due to the virus have been recorded across Gwent, with the total remaining at 275, according to Public Health Wales (PHW).
This figure is known to be higher however, and the Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the figure at almost 500.
The PHW figure includes only those coronavirus deaths that have been confirmed by a laboratory test.
The number of cases confirmed in Gwent now stands at 1,621.
READ MORE:
- What Newport and Monmouthshire pubs think about reopening
- Cadw sites in Newport and Monmouthshire opening on Monday
- Orb steelworks in Newport closes after 122 years
Wales-wide, there have been 15,875 confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to PHW, though the true figure will be higher. The figure includes 34 cases confirmed since yesterday.
Twenty-one of these new cases are in the Betsi Cadwalladr University Health Board area (north Wales0, including 13 in Wrexham, where the outbreak linked to the Rowan Foods plant is ongoing.
Newport has the highest rate of cases per 100,000 population among Gwent's five council areas, at 559.7, which is also the seventh highest in Wales. Merthyr Tydfil (898.9); Denbighshire (754.2); Rhondda Cynon Taf (745.8); Wrexham (632.5); Cardiff (617.4); and Conwy (568.4) have higher rates.
Torfaen (378.3 cases per 100,000 population) and Monmouthshire (379.2) have the fifth and sixth lowest rates respectively in Wales.