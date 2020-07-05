THESE are the top 10 streets in Monmouthshire with the most crime reported so far this year.
Figures from Data.Police.UK reveal that Hereford Road in Monmouth and Rother Avenue in Abergavenny are hotspots for crime.
Of the 42 crimes reported on Hereford Road from January 2020 to May 2020, 14 were public order offences and 10 were anti-social behaviour offences.
The data also revealed that by far the most reported crime in Monmouthshire as a whole was categorised as anti-social behaviour, with 11,898 cases.
On or near Hereford Road, Monmouth
Crimes reported: 42
Public order: 14
Anti-social behaviour: 10
Other theft: 8
Violence and sexual offences: 6
Burglary: 3
Vehicle crime: 1
On or near Rother Avenue, Abergavenny
Crimes reported: 29
Anti-social behaviour: 13
Public order: 6
Violence and sexual offences: 6
Drugs: 2
Theft from the person: 1
Bicycle theft: 1
(These are the top 10 highest crimes committed in Monmouthshire so far in 2020)
On or near Cinderhill Street, Monmouth
Crimes reported: 27
Anti-social behaviour: 7
Public order: 7
Violence and sexual offences: 3
Burglary: 2
Criminal damage and arson: 2
Vehicle crime: 2
Drugs: 1
Other crime: 1
Other theft: 1
Shoplifting: 1
On or near Camp Road, Caldicot
Crimes reported: 26
Anti-social behaviour: 12
Violence and sexual offences: 10
Criminal damage and arson: 2
Public order: 1
Vehicle crime: 1
On or near Wellfield Close, Abergavenny
Crimes reported: 26
Anti-social behaviour: 13
Violence and sexual offences: 5
Drugs: 4
Public order: 3
Theft from the person: 1
On or near Highfield Crescent, Abergavenny
Crimes reported: 23
Anti-social behaviour: 7
Burglary: 1
Other crime: 1
Other theft: 1
Public order: 3
Violence and sexual offences: 10
On or near Kensington Park, Caldicot
Crimes reported: 22
Violence and sexual offences: 12
Anti-social behaviour: 9
Public order: 1
On or near Samuel Salter Close, Llanfoist
Crimes reported: 20
Anti-social behaviour: 12
Public order: 3
Other theft: 2
Drugs: 1
Other crime: 1
Vehicle crime: 1
On or near Merthyr Road, Abergavenny
Crimes reported: 19
Public order: 8
Anti-social behaviour: 4
Violence and sexual offences: 3
Drugs: 2
Criminal damage and arson: 1
Vehicle crime: 1
On or near Cross Street, Abergavenny
Crimes reported: 18
Anti-social behaviour: 10
Criminal damage and arson: 1
Public order: 2
Shoplifting: 1
Vehicle crime: 1
Violence and sexual offences: 1