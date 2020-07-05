A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court

STACEY MICHELLE LEACH, 38, of Sofrydd Road, Sofrydd, Abertillery, was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after she pleaded guilty to stealing six bottles of Hugo Boss aftershave valued at £184 from B&M Bargains in Ebbw Vale.

She also admitted the theft of £114.23 and £295.97 worth of groceries from Asda in Cwmbran as well as goods valued at £500 and £186.44 from Sainsbury’s in Cwmbran.

Leach also pleaded guilty to failing to self-isolate under coronavirus regulations.

She was sentenced to a drug rehabilitation requirement and a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay £240 compensation and a £122 surcharge.

KARL MANDERSON, 49, of Gaer Vale, Newport, was banned from driving for six months after he admitted driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

He was also fined £660 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge.

MARK K PHILLIPS, 49, of Laburnum Drive, Newport, was disqualified from driving for six months after he pleaded guilty to driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

He was also fined £660 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge.

MARK ALAN SAUNDERS, 34, of Heol Pwllypant, Pwllypant, Caerphilly, was jailed for 28 days after he admitted stealing cosmetics and hair products worth £80 from Superdrug.

COLIN GLYN BIRD, 47, of Fair view, Pengam, was fined £100 after he admitted speeding at 50mph in a 30mph zone.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge and his driving record was endorsed with four points.

LEIGH DAVIES, 51, of Hilary Road, Pantside, Newbridge, was fined £220 after he pleaded guilty to speeding at 62mph in a 50mph zone.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge and his driving record was endorsed with three points.

GARETH MARTYN DEW, 35, of Castle Street, Fleur-De-Lys, was fined £660 after he pleaded guilty to speeding at 53mph in a 30mph zone.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge and his driving record was endorsed with six points.

IAN DUGGAN, 49, of Caerleon Road, Newport, was fined £220 after he admitted speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge and his driving record was endorsed with three points.

LINDA GAMES, 54, of Lower Francis Street, Abertridwr, was fined £275 after she pleaded guilty to driving without insurance.

She was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge and her driving record was endorsed with six points.

CRAIG HAMER, 28, of Cwrt Tynewydd, Newbridge, was fined £415 after he admitted speeding at 55mph in a 30mph zone.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £41 surcharge and his driving record was endorsed with six points.