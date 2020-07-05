TO MARK 100 days since the coronavirus began, we asked our readers earlier this week to share one photograph that summed up the past 100 days for them.

Responses ranged from nurses in full PPE to patients in recovery, and from new arrivals to families playing in the sunshine.

Here are our readers' responses.

Thank you to everyone who contributed.

Abi Gwyer and her family have been doing lots of lockdown baking.

Alexandra Rappell and a colleague at work in their PPE (personal protective equipment).

Care home worker Amy Powell, from Newport, in full PPE. She said: "I've worked right through it. It's been scary."

Andy Powers, from Newport, has been busy with a wildlife and garden project in Ringland.

Angie Belli sent in this photograph of her newborn baby, whom she called "our lockdown miracle".

Cara Sutton's photograph of "river swimming", an alternative form of exercise during the lockdown.

Catherine Mayo, from Caldicot, said her family "camped out in the garden and enjoyed the lovely weather".

Charlotte Drury-Hiatt, from Cwmbran, welcomed her newborn son into her family.

Claire Turner said lockdown has "had ups and downs but spending this time with my two beautiful children has been precious".

Care home employee Emma Louise Dunn Tremeer has had a busy lockdown at work.

Eric Lines hasn't enjoyed the best lockdown, sending in this photograph of his injured leg.

Gemma Stundon said she has been spending the lockdown "working from home with kids and an even naughtier kitten".

Hannah James, from Newport, said she has used the lockdown for "spending precious time and making memories with my family". She added: "Our little lockdown baby boy turned a week old and I walked in the room to find my husband and our two eldest boys all just sat staring at him."

Hayley Hayes, from Newport, has got creative during the lockdown, colouring in this intricate world map.

Helen Smith, from Newport, shared this special photograph after "telling a lovely lady I support that she was going for a ride in the car".

Helen Victoria Brickley's baby was born just before the lockdown began and is pictured here 101 days old.

Jade Chapman, from Newport, had her wedding cancelled due to the pandemic, but still made light of the situation with this photograph.

Jamie Branagan shared these photographs, showing him before, during, and after his illness with Covid-19. Mr Branagan is still recovering from his serious illness but wanted to praise the NHS staff who had helped him. "I received exemplary care from everyone in ICU and C6 West at the Royal Gwent Hospital, and without them I most certainly would not be here today," he said.

Janelle Moranda said: My daughter was born on April 14 during the peak of this pandemic. We have been living in our lockdown bubble and enjoying plenty of cuddles with our baby girl."

Janice Jones turned her pub into a shop.

Jasmine Burns shared this photograph of "our lovely Arthur, born on VE Day".

Jason Franklin, from Ebbw Vale, said he had spent the lockdown "photographing the birds that visit my garden".

Jaynie Eccles, from Newport, should have been on holiday in Spain. She said: I threw Virtual Hen party via Zoom for my friend last weekend. It was a great turn out and a lot of laughs. One to remember."

Jessica Galbraith, from Newport, said "our dining room is our classroom".

Joe-Ann Thompson shared this photo of her daughter "with our homemade banner thanking the NHS and key workers".

Julie Stratford said: For me, this photo is significant of the huge difference to normality made by the apocalypse."

Health worker Julie Walker said she had "been busy working" during the pandemic.

Kaja Haftowski shared this picture of being "locked down with my favourites".

My one-year-old sticking his tongue out to the whole situation," said Karen Payne, from Pontypool.

Katie Porter, from Newport, turned 30 during the lockdown.

Kelly Murison, from Newport, said she had enjoyed lots of walks around Fourteen Locks with her horse.

Kelly Piper said: "My children arranged a fake wedding day for us. We were due to be married on June 5."

Kelly Shaw said the lockdown meant spending "quality time together and not having to rush anywhere".

Leah King, from Caldicot, celebrated her birthday, and her children got creative with Lego.

Lizelle Clarke, from Newport, shared this photo of "my six-month baby girl Edie-Julie hitting all her milestones".

Louise Johnston, from Hengoed, decorated her window with a rainbow, and her children enjoyed an "enriched curriculum with great weather".

Marivic Soriano, a nurse in Newport, shared these photos of her in and out of PPE.

Nathania Curley, from Newport, has been "spending quality time with my four daughters".

Owen Baglow, from Newport, shared this photo from "quite early on in the lockdown". He said: "Three kids driving me insane. I've mellowed, with lots of gin and wine."

Richard Oses shared this photograph of his family's latest addition.

Royal Gwent Hospital worker Rob Elson in full PPE.

Sarah Hawkins, from Newport, enjoyed celebrating the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

Sarah Sheppard said she and her family "had another Christmas Day to cheer everyone up".

Health worker Sharonann Spitz said the lockdown meant "work, work and work" for her.

Shanice Gilla Cook has been enjoying lots of lockdown walks with her dog.

A selfie with a difference, by Sonia Bosley, who said her fringe had grown quite a bit during lockdown.

Wayne Gibbon sent in this photograph of him having a "lockdown bad hair day".