A TEENAGER who hasn’t passed his test led police on a chase which saw him drive on the wrong side of the road with his lights off and race through a red light.
John Lee, 19, reached speeds of up to 90mph through Blaenau Gwent in his Renault Clio during the pursuit, prosecutor Suzanne Payne said.
He tried to escape the police because he was wanted on recall to custody, Cardiff Crown Court heard.
Officers hunted Lee through Cwm, Aberbeeg, Abertillery, Blaina and Brynmawr during the early hours of May 20.
He was stopped after a police stinger device was deployed.
Lee admitted dangerous driving, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, driving with no insurance, possession of cannabis, and two counts of the possession of a knife in public.
Judge Catherine Richards sent Lee, of Retreta Road, Sodbury, Bristol, to a young offender institution for 14 months.