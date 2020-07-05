EFFORTS are being made to reunite a lost photograph album with its owner after it was handed to the Argus for safekeeping.

Clive Dowdall, of Rowan Close, Magor, says his wife found the family photo album four years ago while attending an auction.

He said: "My wife bought some odds and ends at an auction in Caerleon and the album was amongst them.

WEDDING: This photograph dates back to the 1950s or 60s

"It was a house clearance and we are hoping the children would like to have their album."

Mr Dowdall says he knows how upsetting it can be to lose sentimental items such as family photographs after losing an album in America.

He said: "I know how it feels when you lose something or can't find something. When I was in the States I lost baggage and someone found my photograph album. They sent it back to me all the way from America."

Mr Dowdall wanted to find the family who own the album and brought it to the Argus to launch an appeal.

MORE NEWS:

The boxed, pale pink album contains dozens of photographs all inset in silver surrounds. There are wedding photograph dating back as far as the post-war era, the 1950s and 60s and a wedding from the 1970s. Towards the end of the album are pictures of family parties, meals and anniversary celebrations and even the celebration of a new baby.

CELEBRATIONS: Another wedding from the 1970s

FAMILY: A number of celebrations are captured in the album.

LOST: Do you recognise anyone in these photographs?

BABY: A photograph of the family celebrating a new arrival.

PAST: One of the oldest photographs in the album, probably taken in the 1940s.

Anyone with information on the photograph album can email sarah.wigmore@gwent-wales.co.uk