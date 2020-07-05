TWO men are to go on trial after they pleaded not guilty to an alleged New Year’s Day assault.
Shane Harries, 27, and Liam Collins, 32, appeared before Judge David Wynn Morgan at a Cardiff Crown Court hearing.
They both denied causing actual bodily harm to Henry Price in Pontypool on January 1, 2020.
Harries, of Grove Crescent, Trevethin, Pontypool, was in the dock and Collins appeared via video link from Parc Prison in Bridgend.
They are due to stand trial on November 23 and it is expected to last four to five days.
Harries was represented by Laurence Jones and Collins by Stephen Thomas while Emma Harris appeared for the prosecution.
Harries was granted conditional bail and Collins was remanded in custody.
