DO YOU recognise this popular Newport building?

BEFORE

NOW

This street scene was Tredegar Street in Risca. Here's what you had to say about it:

The picture is looking at The Palace Cinema at Tredegar Street, Risca. It was well known for Sunday evening Monkey Parade, Risca Park and police station was opposite. My dad died during the war in 1943 it was sad times. My mum would take me to the Palace every Saturday evening second house, we sat in the same seats every week. I also I went to the Saturday morning children's programme it cost 2 pennies. Until it caught fire, then we went to Cwmcarn Park Hall we would go up on the bus from Pontymister. Sometimes we would walk home if the film ran over time. When the Palace reopened I think the most of the people in Pontymister and Risca were very glad. As I got older I met a boy who later became my boyfriend, he took me to The Palace, we went up stairs to the Balcony. The Palace Cinema had given me many good memories.

Maureen Gilby Nee Griffin, Newport

Picture shows the cinema on the left opposite the Police Station, the photographer would have been stood near Pontymister School which was demolished to make way for Lidl's. The park would be further up the road on the right hand side with various business's opposite.

Jason Long, Crosskeys