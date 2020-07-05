FOR this week's Five of the Best, we put together a list of some of our favourite positive stories across Gwent this past week.

Maths teacher behind Abergavenny's lockdown 'doves of hope'

Simon Meredith (above), a maths teacher turned master craftsman from Abergavenny is spreading hope across the town with the help of more than one hundred paper doves. Read more here.

Cross Keys couple celebrate diamond wedding anniversary during lockdown

When Horace and Jackie Jefferies (above) met for the first time outside the Palace Cinema in Risca back in 1958, little would they have imagined they'd be celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary in the middle of a global pandemic. Read more here.

Community shares hope with church rock garden

The people of Caerleon have created the garden in St Cadoc’s Church with messages of hope on rocks and wooden hearts and there is a £25 book prize for the person with the best designed rock. Read more here.

MORE NEWS:

Parents and children have been getting involved, with around 200 rocks. A rock hunt has also been created, with some containing messages in Welsh, hieroglyphs, and Morse code, which are accompanied by a quiz for the children to decode.

Abergavenny restaurant delivers 3,000 lockdown meals to over-70s

Casa Bianca in the town's Frogmore Street, started deliveries to the over-70s and other vulnerable members of the community 14 weeks ago, and has delivered more than 200 meals a week since then. Read more here.

Monmouth schoolboy raises more than £4,300 for his children’s ward

An inspirational 12-year old Monmouth schoolboy with cancer has raised more than £4,300 for his children’s ward with the help of his friends and teachers, having started with a target of £100.

Sam Badcock, of Chapel House boarding school, was honoured by staff and friends at Monmouth School for Boys who organised a marathon 20-hour fundraiser this week.