SOUTH Wales Argus Camera Club members have captured fantastic images across Gwent this week, as this selection demonstrates. There are plenty of other fantastic pictures to enjoy by visiting Facebook. More than 3,500 people are signed up as Camera Club members. Why not join them?

South Wales Argus:

Emperor Dragonfly egg laying, in some welcome sunshine, at Garn Lakes, Blaenavon taken by Alan Underwood.

South Wales Argus:

Newport city centre and the River Usk. Picture: Jim Cousins

MORE NEWS:

South Wales Argus:

Steffi Schwede captured this great picture of a squirrel

South Wales Argus:

Cardiff Road, Newport. Picture: Stephen Pocock‎

South Wales Argus:

Sirhowy Valley Country Park by Kaileigh Chorley.

South Wales Argus:

St John's Church, Newport, taken on a sunny day by Jamie Piper.

South Wales Argus:

Caerleon from the gleblands captured by Steve Binns