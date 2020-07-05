SOUTH Wales Argus Camera Club members have captured fantastic images across Gwent this week, as this selection demonstrates. There are plenty of other fantastic pictures to enjoy by visiting Facebook. More than 3,500 people are signed up as Camera Club members. Why not join them?
Emperor Dragonfly egg laying, in some welcome sunshine, at Garn Lakes, Blaenavon taken by Alan Underwood.
Newport city centre and the River Usk. Picture: Jim Cousins
Steffi Schwede captured this great picture of a squirrel
Cardiff Road, Newport. Picture: Stephen Pocock
Sirhowy Valley Country Park by Kaileigh Chorley.
St John's Church, Newport, taken on a sunny day by Jamie Piper.
Caerleon from the gleblands captured by Steve Binns