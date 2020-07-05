THERE have been no new coronavirus cases nor deaths confirmed by Public Health Wales (PHW) in Gwent in the last 24 hours.
This is the fifth day in succession that no new deaths due to the virus have been recorded in the region, with the total remaining at 275.
The PHW figure includes only those coronavirus deaths that have been confirmed by a laboratory test.
The number of cases confirmed in Gwent remains 2,640.
Across Wales there have been 15,890 confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to PHW, though the true figure will be higher.
The figure includes 15 cases confirmed since yesterday. One new death has been confirmed in Wales since yesterday, taking the death total to 1,531.
Betsi Cadwalladr University Health Board (where an outbreak is ongoing linked to Rowan Foods plant), has recorded the highest amount of cases with nine.
Newport has the highest rate of cases per 100,000 population among Gwent's five council areas, at 559.7, which is also the seventh highest in Wales. Merthyr Tydfil (898.9); Denbighshire (754.2); Rhondda Cynon Taf (745.8); Wrexham (632.5); Cardiff (617.4); and Conwy (568.4) have higher rates.
Torfaen (378.3 cases per 100,000 population) and Monmouthshire (379.2) have the fifth and sixth lowest rates respectively in Wales.