CHANGES are being made to the train timetable tomorrow, July 6, and passengers are being urged to check their journey before travelling.
There will be more services in peak times, extra capacity, and changes to train times to support social distancing measures. Most routes will see a reduction in services after 8pm and changes to service times.
The revised timetable is temporary, done to help those who still need to travel.
Transport for Wales are urging people to only use the train services when it is essential to do so.
Earlier this week TFW announced trains will not stop at railway stations found to have platforms too short or too curved to accommodate the opening of two train doors.
The move means that from tomorrow, TFW services will no longer call at the station at Gilfach Fargoed, in Bargoed, on the Rhumney line.
The other affected stations are Llanfairpwll, Valley, Conwy, Prees, Hopton Heath, Sugar Loaf in Powys, Earlestown on Merseyside, and Yorton in Shropshire.
