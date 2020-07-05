Tributes have been paid to former shop assistant and keen skittles player Dorothy May Thomas, of St Julians, in Newport, who died aged 74 on June 14.
Dorothy, who was known to friends and family as Dot, had been diagnosed with lung cancer in February 2019.
Dot, who was described by her daughter Rachael as 'kind, friendly and big hearted' was well known in the area after working at Wren's Bakery, on Caerleon Road, for 13 years, finally leaving her job in November last year.
She was also a keen skittles player and was involved with teams at Bettws and Docks Cons.
The former Durham Road and Hatherleigh school pupil leaves husband David, a retired die maker who she married in 1972, and their three children, Ceri, James and Rachael. She had two daughters-in-law Rebecca and Shelly, two grandsons, Han and George, and a large extended family.
Her daughter Rachael said: "Mum was a lovely lady who had time for every one. She was always happy and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends."
During her life Dot and David loved to travel and Dot also cared for her grandson when her daughter returned to work.
Dot, who also loved a game of bingo, was laid to rest at Christchurch cemetery on July 3 with only family in attendance because of the current circumstances.