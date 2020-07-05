THE UK government ministers understand that there are pros and cons with any decisions we take over lockdown.

Strict measures might slow the spread of the virus more, but will cost more jobs and businesses. Easing restrictions runs the risk of spreading the virus more but reduces the risk of job losses.

We should also remember that poverty caused by joblessness can effect people’s physical and mental health.

There are no easy answers, but we in the UK government are trying to lift the measures as quickly as we can, whilst encouraging people too use common sense ,to protect themselves while out working or shopping.

The Welsh government have decided to lift lockdown at a slower rate than England meaning for example that there will be no proper dental services until sometime in 2021.

Worse than that is the impact on jobs. The headlines last week highlighted that 1700 Airbus workers face losing their jobs in Wales.

Nearly 100 times as many people - over 160,000 work in the Welsh tourism industry. The decision by Welsh government to keep the tourist sector closed while England opens up means that all those people now face the risk of unemployment.

Throughout the Covid crisis, Welsh government ministers have attended UK government ministerial meetings.

The First Minister Mark Drakeford attends top level COBR meetings and other ministers attend the Ministerial Implementation meetings (a sort of level below COBR) When I last counted over 130 of these meetings had taken place, but the number is now be much higher.

I know this for a fact because as a junior minister in the Welsh Office I have attended many myself. When Simon Hart the Welsh Secretary and myself first heard the Welsh government complain that it wasn’t enough and that they wanted an even closer relationship, we asked if one of us could attend assembly ministerial meetings.

Eventually an invitation arrived to attend a briefing - but only the parts which related to issues that are not devolved. I don’t want to sour the good working relationship that has been developing between the Welsh and UK government, but the fact is that their ministers have had full access to our ministerial meetings, and we have no access to theirs.

It is therefore ridiculous for them to complain they don’t get enough information about what UK government is doing.

Last year Newport was ranked as one of the best places to live in the UK by one company. Quite right too.

But the study only looked at financial criteria, jobs, value for money and didn’t even mention the people and strong sense of community.

Throughout the lockdown neighbours would knock on the door (standing well back) to offer practical help to my mother.

Furthermore an excellent local charity, the St David’s Foundation Hospice Care had the most amazing team of local people providing help in the most difficult of circumstances.

I am proud to have been brought up in this city. I hope the Argus will continue with its "We're backing Newport" campaign when lockdown is over.