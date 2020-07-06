Here are more babies recently born in Gwent.

Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

If you’ve recently had a baby and would like to share your news with us go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/new-baby/ and fill in our easy-to-use Q&A.

Daisy Hope Heeps was born by Caesarean section on June 2 at Nevill Hall Hospital, Abergavenny, to parents Marcus and Sally Heeps, of Pontnewydd. Daisy, who was 7lb 11oz, has a big brother, five-year-old Gethin.

Vinnie Lance Bourne arrived at the Royal Gwent Hospital on April 9 weighing in at 6lb 11oz. Mum, Fiona Walbey, and dad, Craig Bourne, live in Newport along with siblings Nicole and Callum (both 11). Fiona said: "Vinnie is our first baby together, and the cement which now ties our family together. He has never experienced life out of lockdown. He can’t wait to see the world!"

Vikki Neill and Ryan Campbell, of Newport, welcomed Rox Campbell on June 16. Rox was born by Caesarean section at the Royal Gwent Hospital and weighed 7lb 1oz. Rox's siblings are Cody (12) and Cassidy (five).

Thierry Johnny Rees arrived at the Royal Gwent Hospital on March 20 weighing 6lb 3oz. His mum is Angela Williams and his dad is Rod Rees, who live in Newport. His siblings are Craig (36), Naomi (27), Lewis (21), Grant (19), Robbie (17) and Neave (15).

Bethan Lewis and David Moore, of Abergavenny, welcomed Hallie-Rae Lewis-Moore on May 14. Hallie-Rae was born at Nevill Hall Hospital weighing 7lb 3oz. Her siblings are Lowri (13) and Evie (eight). Bethan said: "Hallie -Rae was born via elective c section. All the midwives and theatre staff were amazing and made me feel very relaxed. It was very strange not having my partner with me all the time and having midwives in a mask. But every single member of staff all had smiling eyes! They made me feel very relaxed and cared for me, Hallie-Rae, and my partner when he joined us. Lowri and Evie are besotted with their baby sister. Hallie-Rae can’t wait to the rest of the family and have lots of cuddles."

Marlee Ann Grimson was born on June 13 at Nevill Hall Hospital, Abergavenny, weighing 6lb 4oz. Her parents are Jamie-Lee Brooks and Joseph Grimson, of Cwmbran, and her sibling is 13-month-old Austin. Jamie-Lee was induced two weeks early and Marlee arrived just four minutes after Jamie-Lee started pushing. Jamie-Lee said: "I loved every moment of my birth but the bit I will remember forever is my wonderful midwife Sally who was my absolute rock through every step and I could not have done it without her."

Penelope Jean Vera O’Neill arrived at the Royal Gwent Hospital on May 17 weighing 6lbs 14ozs. She is Hazel and Michael O’Neill's first child. Hazel, of Griffithstown, said: "After three days of slow labour, Penelope was finally born with the help of forceps. We luckily timed going to hospital at the right time, after labouring at home for two days, so that my partner could join me almost straight away after being assessed. I cannot thank the doctors and midwives enough for making me feel so looked after and safe - especially during this pandemic. A special thanks goes to my midwife Eleri for guiding me through the final part of my labour and giving me strength to push my baby out and believing I could do it." Hazel created her own newborn photoshoot using her smart phone because her planned photoshoot had to be cancelled due to lockdown.

Millie Rose Belli was born on May 10 at Nevill Hall Hospital, Abergavenny, weighing 7lb 6oz. Her parents are Angela and Ben Belli, of Pontnewynydd, Pontypool. Millie was nine days over due and she had to stay in hospital with her mum for an extra eight days. She is still a bit poorly with a severe reflux. Angela said: "Millie hasn't been able to have a cwtch from any grandparents or other family but has already formed an unbreakable bond and a best friend in her Daddy, Ben. We can't wait for everyone to have their snuggles, she is worth the wait."

Aria Rose O'Connor arrived at the Royal Gwent Hospital on June 22 weighing in at 7lb 14oz. Her parents are Craig O'Connor and Amy Lewis, of Abercarn. The couple had been to Cyprus in October last year to find a wedding venue but found they were expecting when they got home. Aria was born by Caesarean section following a 27-hour labour.