TRIBUTES have been paid to a popular former South Wales Argus journalist who has passed away at the age of 74 after a battle with cancer.

Newport born and bred, Alan Molloy was a colourful character who will be fondly remembered for his sharp wit and humour.

He left school to take up a printing apprenticeship and became a compositor, a skilled job using machines to arrange the type for newspapers.

During his career he worked in the print room of the Western Mail and the South Wales Argus, before moving 'upstairs' into the newsroom in the 1980s.

Alan worked as a reporter on the Free Press before a stint as the title's editor, before re-joining the Argus to work as a sub editor. He retired in 2011.

Fond of sport, he loved rugby and was lucky enough to enjoy watching Wales at arguably the peak of their powers during the halcyon days of the 1970s.

He was also a keen football fan and runner who had completed the London Marathon and competed in numerous half-marathons

In his younger days, Alan was often seen tearing up and down the Wye Valley on his pride and joy, a 1962 Triumph Tiger motorbike.

He married Val and they had three children, two sons Phil and Daniel, and daughter Lucy.

Phil said: “My Dad passed away at the height of the coronavirus outbreak and, despite hundreds of well-wishes sent via post, funeral restrictions meant he didn’t get the send-off he deserved.

“He has always been an absolute rock for me, bailing me out of situations you wouldn’t believe. It has given me the confidence to fly about the world trying my hand at everything.

“It still feels surreal that he is gone. That he won't just walk into the house and ask how Liverpool are getting on and whack on another Hitler documentary.”

Phil recalls the final time he saw his father: “The last thing I did was play him a funny story about Brian Clough off my phone and we were laughing away.

“It was normal and that’s what I'll miss. More than you know Dad. Take care up there mate and get stuck into the Guinness.”

Former colleague, Jo Barnes, South Wales Argus community content editor, said: “I was so sorry to hear about Alan.

“I worked with him in the newsroom when he moved over from being a compositor.

“He’d regale me with stories about his three children, who he was so proud of, and always had a very wry outlook on life.”

He was laid to rest last month. Alan’s family have set up a JustGiving page to raise money in his memory for Cancer Research.

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/alanmolloy?fbclid=IwAR1AU0BuxBCKi69Vfsze30G75wNWhPHFOhthUyh5g5j3mEaN2_ljV522HAE