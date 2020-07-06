ISLWYN MP Chris Evans has called on the UK Government to reform the benefits system for people with Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

MND is a rare disease which occurs when cells in the brain, nerves and spinal cord stop working. There is no known cure, and it affects up to 5,000 people in the UK.

Under the current system, if claimants want their applications for Personal Independence Payment (PIP) to be fast-tracked under the Special Rules for Terminal Illness procedure then they have to prove that they have six months or less to live.

This meant that half of MND patients were having to claim PIP under the standard system, which has led to delays and requires claimants to have regular assessments to see if they are fit for work.

Mr Evans, who is vice-chairman for the All Party Parliamentary Group for MND, said: “Motor Neurone Disease is an utterly wicked, terrible disease. Only 50 per cent of those diagnosed with MND can claim under the PIP special rules because of the six month life expectancy rule. The Department launched a terminal illness review a year ago.

“The Minister has it in his gift to ensure all people with MND are allowed to claim under the PIP special rules. Will he make that change today?”

In response Justin Tomlinson MP, the minister for disabled people, health and work, said that the Covid-19 pandemic had caused delays to the final consultation of the review but that the Government will “bring forward a change shortly.”

The intervention by Mr Evans has been welcomed by the MND Association. Susie Rabin, head of policy and campaigns at the charity, said “We would like to thank Chris for his support for our campaign to scrap six months to ensure that people living with this devastating condition do not miss out on essential financial support just because they have an unpredictable terminal illness. We welcome the government’s commitment to publish the findings of its review shortly and hope that everyone with MND will be able to access the benefits they need quickly and sensitively”.