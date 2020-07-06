A 15-YEAR-OLD girl from Newport has gone missing over the weekend.

Police have launched an appeal to trace Asli Fergar - and police say they are concerned for her welfare.

She was last seen in the Newport area at around 5pm on Saturday, July 4.

Asli is described as white, five foot seven inches tall and of medium build.

She also has brown eyes and long, dark hair with a dyed red ponytail.

She was last seen wearing a black jumper, black trousers and black trainers.

If you have seen Asli or have any information regarding her whereabouts please contact Gwent Police by calling 101 quoting 2000237028 or 524 04/07/20.

You can also send a direct message to the Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter social media pages

