SPOTIFY is hoping to woo couples over to its music streaming platform with the launch of a new subscription plan across the UK.

Here's what music fans need to know.

What is the new subscription plan?

The new model means that two people living at the same address can gain access to more than 50 million tracks on the service - all ad-free for a discounted price.

MORE NEWS:

How much will it cost?

The individual subscriptions cost £9.99 per month, but the Premium Duo offering comes in at £12.99, working out at £6.49 each.

How will it work?

Each person will get their own account as part of the offering - meaning they are not required to share logins.

The plan is the first of its kind among music streamers, following the widely adopted family option which provides six accounts for a subsidised total of £14.99 per month.

It is being rolled out to the UK and 54 other countries globally - after initial testing in Ireland and several other locations last September.

What have Spotify said?

Alex Norstrom, Spotify’s chief freemium business officer, said: “We are proud to launch Spotify Premium Duo, a first-of-its-kind audio offering for just two people in the same household.

“We are thrilled to bring this unique Spotify Premium plan to even more markets around the world.”