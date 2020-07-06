THE 'stay local' guidance in Wales has been lifted today, meaning - in the words of the first minister - Wales' residents can travel "as far as they like", including into England.

The decision was made official on Friday after the first minister said Wales had made sufficient progress to keep the coronavirus "under control."

"I'm very pleased to confirm that the conditions are right for us to be able to lift the requirement for people to stay local and this decision has been endorsed by the chief medical officer for Wales," Mr Drakeford said.

The announcement means the legal requirement to stay local no longer applies and people will be able to travel as far as they want, but the two-metre social distancing rule remains in place.

This is what it now means:

People can travel as far as they like

People from a separate household must continue to keep a two-metre distance, unless they have made an exclusive household, or "bubble"

People from two separate households are able to join together to form an exclusive household

Everyone joining the extended household must belong to the two households and it must contain the same individuals for the foreseeable future

If one member of an extended household develops symptoms, the entire extended household should self-isolate, not just those living together.

The five-mile rule received criticism from political parties and individuals, with many living in rural areas saying the limit of five miles was unfair on them.

The changes coincide with the reopening of unstaffed Cadw sites as well today, and it is hoped the changes will contribute to helping desperate tourism and hospitality sectors get back on their feet when they reopen later this month.

READ MORE:

At the next review on July 9, the Welsh Government will consider reopening self-contained holiday accommodation and hairdressing by appointment.

"This will allow people to travel throughout Wales once again, it will support the outdoor visitor attraction industry enabling it to reopen to the public," Mr Drakeford said.

"If all goes well, this will signal the phased reopening of the important visitor and tourism sector in Wales."

Pubs and restaurants in Wales will be able to reopen outdoors from July 13, but also must stick to a two-metre social distancing gap, which many pub owners say will be impossible within their premises.

The first minister has reminded people that the guidelines will only continue to be eased if people abide by the new restrictions.

Meanwhile, there were concerns at some scenes after pubs and restaurants were allowed to open in England from Saturday, but England's health secretary, Matt Hancock, said the vast majority of people who went out on 'Super Saturday' were "doing the right thing" and following social distancing.

Speaking yesterday, Mr Hancock said: "Although there's some pictures to the contrary, very, very largely people have acted responsibly."