HIT ITV gameshow The Cube is returning for a new series - and is on the lookout for contestants to take part.

The primetime show, hosted by Phillip Schofield, is set to hit screens later this year - but with a few changes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Who can take part?

A spokesperson from the production team who make The Cube said: "We’re looking for competitive teams of two people from the same household/household support bubble (partners, parent and child, siblings, etc. or flatmates/friends) with a mix of abilities and personalities.

MORE NEWS:

"Remember, there are no general knowledge questions to answer.

"The Cube will set you and your yeammate a series of physical and mental challenges for the chance to win a life-changing amount of money!

"Can you work together to take on the ultimate TV gameshow challenge? Can you and your teammate beat The Cube?

"Due to Covid-19 BOTH APPLICANTS must be currently living in the same household or part of the same household support bubble."

When will filming take place?

Filming is currently scheduled to take place in London between Monday to Friday, August, 10 to 14, 2020 and if selected, transport will be provided.

What safety measures will be on place?

The spokesperson added: "Subject to the latest Covid guidelines, producers will take into account your geographical proximity to the studio in London, and both the feasibility and safety of contestants to make a return journey from their home to the studio in a single day including the time we require them to be in the studio."

How do I apply and when is the deadline?

The deadline for applications is 6pm on July 26, 2020 (subject to the producer’s discretion).

Any applications received after the deadline will not be considered.

The spokesperson adds: "Due to the high volume of applications we may not be able to read and consider all completed forms.

"Once you have submitted your application, a member of our casting team will need to contact you and the person you have applied with via phone or email.

"Please insure you have provided us with the correct contact details.

"We welcome applications from people of all faiths and backgrounds. Thank you and good luck!"

To apply, go to: bit.ly/TheCube2020