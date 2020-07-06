THERE are no new deaths from the coronavirus in Wales, reports Public Health Wales (PHW).
This is the first time this has happened since March 18 - days before Wales went into lockdown.
The news means Gwent has not seen a Covid-19 death for six consecutive days.
There are also no new cases in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board Area (covering Gwent.)
And across Wales, there are eight new cases of the disease.
The new cases total comes from 3,054 new tests.
It comes as the 'stay local' five mile rule was today lifted in Wales.
Dr Giri Shankar, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said: “We all have a vital role in preventing the spread of Coronavirus by always sticking to social distancing guidelines – that’s staying two metres away from others and washing hands regularly.
"You should also avoid car sharing with people outside your household."
These are the new lockdown rules:
- People can travel as far as they like
- People from a separate household must continue to keep a two-metre distance, unless they have made an exclusive household, or "bubble"
- People from two separate households are able to join together to form an exclusive household
- Everyone joining the extended household must belong to the two households and it must contain the same individuals for the foreseeable future
- If one member of an extended household develops symptoms, the entire extended household should self-isolate, not just those living together.