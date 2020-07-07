A SEVEN-year-old girl from Risca has been showing off her impressive hula hoop skills - while raising money for charity.
Ffion Downer is doing 100 hoop rotations every day throughout July to raise money for children's cancer charity Latch - and has almost reached her £1,000 target after just six days.
The Risca Primary School pupil came up with the idea after being inspired by a school friend who did 100 skips per day in June and raised £1,000 for the NHS. She decided she wanted to fundraise for Latch in memory of a family friend who had been supported by the charity.
Ffion has already reached £800 of her £1,000 target – which if she reaches it and completed every day in July also has the added bonus for Ffion as if she reaches this target, mum and dad Jen and Matt Downer will also attempt and film 100 hula hoop rotations.
You can donate here: https://www.facebook.com/donate/1193307657686456/
Latch is the Welsh Children’s Cancer charity that supported children and their families throughout cancer treatment at the Children’s Hospital of Wales, Cardiff. They provide on-site accommodation for families whose children are undergoing cancer treatment for free to allow families to stay close to their child. They also offer advice, counselling and many other services for families from all across Wales.