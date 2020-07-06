ANTI-RACISM activists behind the Black Lives Matter organisation in Newport have put forward a series of recommendations to address racial inequality in Wales.

BLM Newport joined with other Black Lives Matter groups from around the nation to submit a manifesto-style statement to the Welsh Government, building on the popular support the movement received at a series of protests and marches held around Wales last month.

Their aims include calls for improved anti-racism policies in schools, racial bias training for all public servants, and permanent exhibitions in Wales' major museums to celebrate the nation's BAME (black, Asian, and minority-ethnic) history.

"This document hopefully grounds and begins to put into words what we are expecting from the Welsh Government and what we would like to see, not only in the short-term but also in the long-term," Andrew Ogun, who organised the June 11 BLM march in Newport, said.

The most recent wave of Black Lives Matter protests began in the United States following the death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd – a black man – in police custody.

On the Newport march, Mr Ogun said: "Of course we were there to protest the killing of George Floyd in America at the hands of police brutality, but more so than that we were there to protest the wider systemic racism that we are all trying to dismantle."

Here's what BLM Newport has called on the Welsh Government to do:

In response to the BLM document, a Welsh Government spokesperson said: “We welcome the work of Black Lives Matter Newport and will consider this statement alongside other BLM Wales-wide submissions, key research and recommendations as part of our work to develop a Race Equality Action Plan for Wales.

We would welcome the partnership of the BLM movement as we design this plan and prioritise the wide scale cultural, economic, educational and social change required to create an equal and anti-racist Wales. We will be inviting Black Lives Matter Newport and all other BLM region leads to meet with us discuss their proposals.”