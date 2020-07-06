CONTROVERSIAL plans for a three-bedroom house in multiple occupation (HMO) in a residential area of Newport have been approved by the council.
The HMO in Howe Circle, despite being a three-bedroom terrace house, could cater for up to four people.
An HMO is a house occupied by people who are unrelated and have private bedrooms but share all other facilities.
MORE NEWS:
- Rules on visiting Wales in lockdown
- £10.2m centre would boost breast services for Gwent patients
- NEW ARRIVALS: Nine more Gwent babies make their big entrance
The application received 12 objections from neighbouring properties.
Concerns were raised about the area being predominately occupied by families, the age and status of the future occupiers, the effects on the property value and parking issues.
Ward Councillor Laura Lacey also raised an objection.
She said in her objection: “Howe circle is not a suitable street in Ringland for a HMO with substantial parking issues already as well as lack of space for recycling and household waste.”
The report says:” The main considerations of this application are the potential impacts of the change of use on parking provision and highway safety as well as the impact on the character and amenity of the surrounding area and neighbouring properties.”
The decision report says parking for a three-bedroom house would normally require three parking spaces, and this would be no different with an HMO.