A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court:

LEIGH BEYNON, 41, of Oliphant Circle, Newport, was banned from driving for 23 months after he admitted being more than twice the drink-drive limit, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

He was sentenced to a 12-month community order and must carry out 80 hours of unpaid work.

Beynon must also pay a £90 surcharge and £85 costs.

MORE NEWS:

ALEX-DWYANE ALEXANDER, 41, of Ruperra Close, Bassaleg, Newport, was banned from driving for six months after he admitted driving without insurance.

He was fined £660 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge.

ALEX CHRISTOV, 20, of Ross Road, Abergavenny, was disqualified from driving for six months after he pleaded guilty to driving without insurance.

He was fined £133 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

STUART GRAY CARMICHAEL, 35, of Meadway, Rogiet, Monmouthshire, was fined £133 after he admitted the possession of cannabis.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

ROGER MARTIN, 45, of Ross Street, Newport, was fined £276 and his driving record endorsed with 10 points after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

OLIVIA CATHERINE JAMES, 31, of Swallow Way, Duffryn, Newport, was fined £660 after she admitted driving without insurance and driving otherwise that in accordance with a licence.

She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge and her driving record endorsed with six points.

VINCENT THOMAS MURPHY, 44, of Orchard Street, Newport, was fined £660 after he admitted that he failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge and his driving record endorsed with six points.

JACK PIDGEON, 19, of Fleur de Lys Avenue, Pontllanfraith, was fined £120 after he pleaded guilty to driving without insurance and driving otherwise that in accordance with a licence.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge and his driving record endorsed with six points.

LEON WOODCOCK, 27, of Wordsworth Close, Ebbw Vale, was fined £80 after he admitted speeding at 73mph in a 50mph zone on the A48 Southern Distributor Road in Newport.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge and his driving record endorsed with six points.