A Newport-born women who spent the Second World War working as a clippy on the buses in the city has celebrated her 100th birthday.

Elizabeth Pittas was born in Newport on July 5, 1920 and celebrated her lockdown centenary with a socially-distanced visit from her family and local councillor and a card from the Queen.

Newport Transport is also helping her mark the special occasion after they were contacted by the South Wales Argus's community content editor Jo Barnes. The company is organising a vintage bus trip for Elizabeth and her family around Newport once restrictions are lifted enough for it to happen. They have also sent their former colleague a bouquet and card to congratulate her on reaching such a milestone.

Mrs Pittas' daughter Judith said: "We put up a tent and a gazebo in her garden and sat mum in the conservatory so she could see us but keep her away from germs and our family bubble enjoyed a small buffet. Councillor Anthony Bird presented her with a pot of roses.

"And at 4pm the neighbours came out and sang happy birthday to her and the children presented her with presents. Of course she had her card from the Queen."

Mrs Pittas, who now lives in Cwmbran, started her working life in service before moving to Phillips Tobacconist in Market Arcade. She joined Newport Corporation buses as a conductress during the war.

She met her future husband Frank at the Rechabites temperance society. They married in 1943 when he was on leave from the army.

The couple went on to have three children - Michael, Clive and Judith (now Davies) - who all attended Corporation Road infant and junior school in Newport.

Mrs Pittas went on to work as manageress of Meesons on Dock Street and then for Fred Gabb in Lliswerry, before moving to Cwmbran with her family in 1962 when she worked in David Evans and Fine Fair super market before becoming manageress of Fred Gabb’s new shop in Cwmbran.

Her husband worked night shifts driving lorries for the British Road Service.

Eventually they bought their own grocery and delicatessen shop in Pontnewydd which they ran successfully until they retired in 1982.

Mr and Mrs Pittas celebrated their golden wedding in 1993.

Mrs Pittas, who was widowed many years ago, still lives independently with the help of carers. She has seven grandchildren and numerous great grand children and one great great grand child.

Mrs Pittas put her long life down to never having smoked or drunk alcohol and worked hard.