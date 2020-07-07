A DRUG dealer who admitted trafficking heroin and amphetamine has been warned he faces a long prison sentence.
At Cardiff Crown Court, Nathan Grant, 35, pleaded guilty to the possession of the class A and B drugs with intent to supply in Caerphilly.
The offences were committed on June 4.
Kevin Seal, representing the defendant, of Shelley Court, Graig-Y-Rhacca, asked for sentence to be adjourned for the preparation of a Probation Service report.
Judge David Wynn Morgan agreed but warned Grant to expect a “considerable” jail term.
Sentence was adjourned to July 27 and the defendant was remanded in custody.
The prosecution was represented by Peter Donnison.