A DRUG dealer who admitted trafficking heroin and amphetamine has been warned he faces a long prison sentence.

At Cardiff Crown Court, Nathan Grant, 35, pleaded guilty to the possession of the class A and B drugs with intent to supply in Caerphilly.

The offences were committed on June 4.

Kevin Seal, representing the defendant, of Shelley Court, Graig-Y-Rhacca, asked for sentence to be adjourned for the preparation of a Probation Service report.

Judge David Wynn Morgan agreed but warned Grant to expect a “considerable” jail term.

Sentence was adjourned to July 27 and the defendant was remanded in custody.

The prosecution was represented by Peter Donnison.