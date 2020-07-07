THE STAY local five-mile rule has now been lifted in Wales, meaning there are no longer any travel restrictions in place.
It is the first time people within and outside of Wales can freely travel throughout the country since lockdown measures were introduced in March.
And as a result, Traffic Wales have warned that they are expecting the “network to be busier”.
Though many remain working from home – per government guidelines – there were signs more people were using the roads.
Below, we have compared what the M4 looked like a few days prior to lockdown (March 20) and what it looked like at rush-hour yesterday morning, when the stay local rule was axed.
The pictures on the left are on March 20 and the right on July 6 at rush hour.
- This is what J28, Tredegar Park looked like
(A few more cars out on the roads yesterday morning, July 6. Picture: Traffic Camera Wales.)
- This is what High Cross looked like
(Not a huge difference at J27 - but still a few more cars. Picture: Traffic Camera Wales.)
- This is what the Malpas straight looked like
(Again, fairly similar scenes. Picture: Traffic Camera Wales.)
- What the Coldra looked like
(There was a noticeable difference in the volume of traffic at the Coldra. Picture: Traffic Camera Wales.)
- What Magor looked like
(As with the Coldra, more cars were on the road near Magor. Picture: Traffic Camera Wales.)
- What the M4 Toll Plaza looked like
(Still fairly quiet, but a few more cars on the road. Picture: Traffic Camera Wales.)
- What Caerleon East looked like
(Things picked up traffic-wise near Caerleon. Picture: Traffic Camera Wales.)
- What Llanmartin looked like
(Still relatively calm for a Monday rush-hour. Picture: Traffic Camera Wales.)
