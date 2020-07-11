THESE six criminals were recently handed prison sentences for a range of offences, from drug dealing to knife crime.

We look at their crimes and punishment.

Mohammed Abbas

Mohammed Abbas sold crack cocaine to undercover police officers six times and tried to palm off fake heroin to them.

The 21-year-old from Newport was stung following Gwent Police’s covert Operation Solar which saw him duped into peddling class A drugs to them.

He was jailed for three years and eight months.

William Alcock

Drug dealer William Alcock was caught with nearly 30 wraps of heroin and cocaine after he was chased through the streets of Newport by police officers.

A search of his home after his arrest also uncovered a CS gas cannister he had hidden in his bedroom for his ‘own protection’.

Alcock, 24, of Dean Street, Newport, was jailed for five years.

Michael Martin

Michael Martin armed himself with a machete and showed off the fearsome weapon near a children’s play area before he threatened to chop people up with it.

The 26-year-old had the blade hidden in a bag as he walked through Tredegar Park in Risca.

Martin, of Brookland Road, Pontymister, Risca, was jailed for 12 months.

Nicholas Singleton

Drug courier Nicholas Singleton was caught shipping nearly 10,000 Xanax tablets with a potential street value of £50,000 through Gwent.

A later police raid at the aeronautical engineer’s Norfolk home uncovered a “rock of ecstasy”.

He was jailed for two years and four months.

Ryan Parry

Matthew Price

Two career criminals were jailed for handling stolen luxury cars after working with a gang of thieves operating across South Wales and the West Country.

Ryan Parry, 31, and Matthew Price, 36, both from Caerphilly, sold on a Mercedes CLA 180 to a woman in Merseyside following a burglary in Cardiff.

The pair were also jointly involved in handling a stolen Jaguar XE Sport and a Ford Kuga, taken after raids in Somerset and Swansea.