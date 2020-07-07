LAST year the RSPCA recorded 274 incidents of animal abandonment in Gwent, including 81 in Caerphilly - the third highest in Wales.

The charity said there were 57 reports of abandoned animals in Newport, 52 in Torfaen, 50 in Blaenau Gwent and 34 in Monmouthshire - and has warned of a "massive surge" in the problem as the lockdown comes to an end.

Dermot Murphy, head of the RSPCA's animal rescue teams said: “During lockdown we’ve seen pets become a source of comfort and support for people and it appears many people have taken on new animals.

"Fortunately, during this time we’ve dealt with fewer abandoned pets however we are worried that as lockdown eases, people return to work, go on holidays or struggle financially we will be facing a massive surge of animal abandonments.

“Sadly, summer tends to bring with it a surge in abandoned animals. We don’t know why but it may be a combination of the warmer weather making people feel less guilty about dumping a pet to fend for themselves and people doing away on holiday abandoning pets instead of arranging care for them.”

Over the course of the pandemic, the numbers of animals being cared for in the RSPCA centres in England and Wales, including in Newport, has risen by 1,500, making the total at 5,600.

Mr Murphy said: “This is the toughest year yet for the RSPCA despite the huge challenges, our amazing teams have been continuing to rescue animals throughout this crisis. I’d urge anyone struggling with their pet to ask for help. Animals have been there to help us through the crisis, please don’t abandon them now.”

The charity received around 40 calls a day regarding abandoned animals in Wales and England throughout the lockdown period.