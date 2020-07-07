A COCAINE and cannabis trafficker dubbed a “drug dealer’s dealer” was ordered to pay back some of the dirty money he made – or face more jail time.

Danny Williams, 23, of The Close, Oakfield, Cwmbran, was sent to prison for 32 months earlier this year.

He pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of the class A and class B drugs.

At Cardiff Crown Court this week, a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing was told he had benefitted by £10,000 from dealing.

Judge David Wynn Morgan heard how Williams had £2,000 left in recoverable assets which he has three months to hand over to the police.

If he doesn’t, he will spend three more months in jail in default.

During his sentencing, Newport Crown Court heard how police raided his home after they arrested another teenager from Cwmbran for trafficking drugs.

They analysed his mobile phone and this investigation led them to the defendant.

James Evans, prosecuting, said Williams was a “a dealer’s dealer” who supplied “street” traffickers.

He told Judge Richard Williams: “Police were in possession of intelligence that he was involved in the supply of cocaine and cannabis. He was second up the chain.”

Although officers only found a small amount of drugs at Williams’ house, they seized his mobile phone which incriminated him.

The offences were committed on July 18, 2019.

Gareth Williams, mitigating, said his client had entered guilty pleas at the first opportunity.

His barrister added: “His family are in court to support him and have supported him through his cocaine addiction.

“He is very sorry because of the effect his offending and his sentence will have upon them.

“There is a different side to him and he is a hard-working young man who is an important cog in a scaffolding business.”