NO ONE has died from the coronavirus in Gwent for a whole week, Public Health Wales (PHW) reports.
The number of laboratory confirmed Covid-19 deaths in the region has stayed at 275 for seven days.
Across the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, there is one new case - in Caerphilly.
It means there has been just one case in three days in Gwent, with the two previous days showing no new cases.
In Wales, three more have died after contracting the coronavirus.
Yesterday was the first day there was not a reported coronavirus death in the country since March 18.
There are seven new cases in Wales, from 3,174 testing episodes.
It comes as health minister Vaughan Gething today expressed concerns over the forecasted warm weather.
At the daily Welsh Government press conference, he said: "I have very real concerns we will see the scenes in England repeated here in Wales, albeit on a smaller scale.
"People should take advantage of the extended household measures, but should not go further than that.
"Please enjoy the weather, but please do so responsibly."