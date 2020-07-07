UNPAID carers in South East Wales have two days left to apply for a £300 grant to cover extra costs during the coronavirus pandemic.
The emergency fund is delivered by Carers Trust South East Wales (CTSEW) and is financed by Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council, Caerphilly County Borough Council, Cardiff Council, Community Foundation Wales, Monmouthshire County Council, Newport City Council and Vale of Glamorgan Council.
The CTSEW says that carers must be unpaid and awards will be made based on the applicant’s level of need. Applications are capped at 200.
The scheme, which became available at midnight today (July 7), will be open for applications for two days until 11.59pm on July 9.
The CTSEW has defined an unpaid carer as someone who looks after a “friend or family member who due to illness, disability, a mental health problem or an addiction cannot cope without their support.”
Grants could be used to support the buying of household items, food shopping, emergency home repairs, mobile phone equipment and transport costs associated with essential journeys.
But they cannot be used to cover utility bills, credit card bills, debt repayments, long-term replacement care, specialised equipment and motor vehicles and their upkeep.
All successful applications will be notified within 48 hours of the panel’s decision. Applications can be expected to be received, processed, assessed and actioned within 21 days of CTSEW receiving them.
For more information or to apply for the grant visit https://www.ctsew.org.uk/carers-emergency-grants