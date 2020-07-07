INDEPENDENT councillors in Caerphilly have called for an investigation into “unacceptable delays” in responding to Freedom of Information (FOI) requests.

Between March and May, 69 FOIs submitted to Caerphilly council were not answered within the required timeframe of 20 working days.

A total of 168 FOI requests were made to the council in that time, an FOI submitted by Independent councillor Kevin Etheridge shows - meaning 41 per cent were not responded to within legal guidelines.

Seven of those have been put on hold for clarifications, with the remainder answered in time.

The Information Commissioner’s Office has said it cannot extend statutory timescales, but it said it “will not be penalising public authorities for prioritising other areas or adapting their usual approach” during the coronavirus pandemic.

Cllr Etheridge said he has not received a response to an FOI about the cost of legal fees for a court case over the closure of Pontllanfraith Leisure Centre, which he submitted four months ago.

The Blackwood councillor, who stepped down as leader of the Independent group in April after the council refused to give him information, said: “This is yet another example and I am saddened I have had to raise this.

“It gets worse, having had to submit another FOI request to find out how many requests from the public had not been answered in 20 days, and to my total astonishment there are 69 requests.

“This is simply unacceptable.”

Leader of the Independent group, Cllr Graham Simmonds, said he has written to the Secretary of State for Wales, Simon Hart, about the issue.

“I have requested an investigation via the Secretary of State and First Minister on all matters of engagement,” he said.

He claimed Caerphilly council “don’t provide information and answers to questions”.

A spokesman for Caerphilly council said: “At present many council staff, including some from the team who deal with FOI requests, are assigned to critical services as part of the council’s coronavirus response.

“This has led to responses to requests for information being delayed.

“The Information Commissioner’s Office has acknowledged that the Covid-19 pandemic is impacting upon resources and they will not be penalising local authorities for prioritising other areas or adapting their usual approach during this extraordinary period.”