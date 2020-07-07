There is still time for businesses in Newport to attend Restart Newport, a virtual seminar being hosted by The South Wales Argus - which will also see £10,000 worth of print advertising being given away free to the first 20 businesses to sign up to the event.

The event, which is being held on July 9 at 10am, is being backed by the University of South Wales and NatWest.

It will be hosted by the new editor of the South Wales Argus Gavin Thompson, and the panel will include Heather Myers, chief executive of the South Wales Chamber of Commerce, Louise Bright, of the University of South Wales, Swian Rees, of NatWest, and Robin Hall, of Newport-based financial planners Kymin.

Also joining the panel is Tracey Brooks, acting head of regeneration, investment and housing at Newport City Council. Before this she was the development and regeneration manager with responsibility for planning, regeneration and economic development.

She has been employed by Newport in various roles since 1998 and has seen the city grow and flex over the last 20-plus years.

As a chartered town planner, Tracey has an in-depth understanding of the planning framework and has been the lead planner on prominent developments such as the International Convention Centre, Wales.

With a responsibility for regeneration, economic development and skills this has allowed Tracey to deliver a more rounded development and investment service, where flexibility, partnership and support is at the core of what they do.

Kevin Morgan, NatWest Cymru Board, said: “SMEs are the lifeblood of the Gwent economy and it’s really important they know we’ve got their backs during these very challenging times. The support and finance businesses need is there.

“This is a key message because often businesses can feel alone and they shouldn’t. Banks are here to help, particularly at NatWest where we believe we have a real responsibility to be there for our customers.

“Right now that means helping businesses get back on their feet as we come out of lockdown including planning for exiting lockdown itself, ending staff furlough and rebuilding business resilience. Simple tasks like knowing where your business stands with a cash flow forecast, are easy steps you can take using our website, even if you don’t bank with NatWest, that can give you foresight and confidence to move forward from.

“The website is a hugely useful portal for businesses to use to access knowledge and support including advise on how to reengage your customers. We support more than 5,000 businesses across Gwent and as we move forward it is our purpose to ensure they can face the future with confidence and take advantage of the opportunities ahead.”

Robin Hall, managing director of Kymin, in Bridge Street, comes from Newport and also serves as a board member of Newport Now Business Improvement District. His business is one of the regular sponsors of the South Wales Argus Business Awards, and Kymin was named the Best BID Independent Business of the Year at the 2018 SWA Business Awards.

South Wales Argus editor Gavin Thompson said: “It is part of our role as the local newspaper to support our local businesses. Running a smaller business can be lonely and business owners are under a lot of pressure with people’s livelihoods depending on them. This event is a place for them to ask questions and get advice from our expert panel.

“For me personally, it’s also my first chance to get to know the businesses in and around Newport since joining the Argus as editor very recently, so I’m very much looking forward to it.”

Dr Louise Bright said: “The University of South Wales is proud to be partnering with the South Wales Argus on this event. We are serious about bridging the gap between academia and the outside world and in particular we aim to open our doors to regional businesses so that they can access our talented staff and students and our specialist facilities and resources. Our Exchange acts as a front door to business and through events like this we can listen to the needs of our SME community and respond with timely support and advice, providing external organisations with access to our research and innovation expertise.”

Heather Myers, CEO of South and Mid Wales Chambers of Commerce, said: “I am delighted to join South Wales Argus’ virtual panel discussion. Since the announcement that non-essential businesses can re-open, we have seen a positive shift in attitudes across not only businesses in Wales, but the public.

“While this is great news for business and industry, including tourism and hairdressing, we still have a lot to prepare. From the conversations we have had, Covid-19 has brought into focus the health and safety of staff and customers as the key priority for Welsh business and industry.

“This panel discussion will be a welcome discussion for the many businesses in and around the Newport and Gwent area, and even further afield, who seek key advice on what best practices they can do when re-opening, how to reduce risks, restart and recover. The chamber’s sole focus is B2B, by helping businesses though providing up to date, accurate and practical advice, all of which can be found on the chamber’s Coronavirus Hub and events pages.

“Through this crisis we have also been very vocal in conversations with politicians, policy makers and banks to ensure the right support was put in place, at the right times, which would make the most difference. Our insights and efforts have been recognised recently by many, from Her Majesty, The Queen to the Governor of the Bank of England.”

Siwan Rees, NatWest Entrepreneurship Development Manager, said: “As we come out of lockdown it is going to be a really important time for businesses across Gwent – both in how they re-engage their customers and how they support their staff.

“It will still be challenging, but we will have turned a corner and can all start looking to the future again and the opportunities that will be there. Our purpose as a bank is to champion potential, helping people, families and businesses to thrive. This is why supporting business across Gwent right now is so important to us and why we are delighted to be part of this event by the South Wales Argus.”

Hussain Bayoomi, managing director of the South Wales Argus, said: “We’re going virtual with our Restart Newport campaign.

“Now more than ever we need to come together as a community, collaborating and supporting each other as we come out of lockdown and back to what will be our new normal.

“With so much information available we are partnering with the University of South Wales along with NatWest Business Banking to hold a live discussion which will have a panel of experts who will talk about how we restart Newport. “The Argus will be helping to support local businesses as they reopen and are offering the first 20 businesses to register a £500 advertising campaign so that they can tell businesses that they are open for business. I hope that you can join us on Thursday, July 9, 10am.”

To be part of the virtual event sign up for your free ticket at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/restart-newport-getting-your-business-back-on-track-tickets-111119104232 .