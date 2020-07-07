POLICE would like to speak to the person in this CCTV image in connection a reported burglary in Rogerstone.
Gwent Police are investigating a burglary at an address in Brunel Avenue, Rogerstone, on Friday, July 3.
A black Volkswagen Tiguan, with the registration AF18 HHU, was stolen from the driveway of the property.
Officers would like to speak to the person pictured in the CCTV image (below) as they may have information which can assist with the investigation.
Gwent Police said: “We appreciate the CCTV image is not of the highest quality, however, we would encourage anyone with any information to get in contact.”
Anyone with any information should contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting reference 2000234800.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org
