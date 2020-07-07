A NEW £5 coin has been released which honours the life of music legend, Sir Elton John.

On the coin, designed by Norwich-based artist Bradley Morgan Johnson, Sir Elton is wearing his trademark glasses and straw boater hat.

If you take a closer look, those glasses are actually formed by a musical note.

MORE NEWS:

Johnson said winning the design competition "has been a highlight of my rollercoaster career."

How can I get one?

The coins are available to order from The Royal Mint's website now.

A number of versions of the coin are available, from a 'standard' version with a face value of £5 selling for £13, to a one kilogram gold proof coin that will dent your bank balance more significantly.

The gold version has a face value of £1,000, though it is priced at an eye-watering £68,865. The Royal Mint's website states that you should "call to enquire" if you want to buy one of these.

The coins come in commemorative packaging featuring iconic imagery from Sir Elton's career, and there are a number of other editions in gold, silver and non-precious metals.

A one-off coin will be auctioned to raise cash for the Elton John Charitable Trust.

What has Sir Elton said?

Sir Elton described his appearance on a coin as a "fabulous honour" and a "truly humbling milestone".

"The last few years have contained some of the most memorable moments of my career, and this is another truly humbling milestone on my journey,” the musician said.

"It really is a fabulous honour to be recognised in this way.”

The Royal Mint's Clare Maclennan said, "We are delighted to honour Elton's significant contribution to British music on a UK coin.

"Elton John is without a doubt a British music legend and is recognised as one of the most successful singer-songwriters of his generation."

Who's next in the Music Legends series?

Sir Elton's coin is the latest entry into The Royal Mint's 'Music Legends' series.

There's no word yet on who might be immortalised in cupronickel alloy next, but The Royal Mint have promised that the series will feature the "most iconic British acts ever to step on stage".

You can sign up on the Mint's website to be notified first about the arrival of new coins.