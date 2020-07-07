FOUR men have appeared in court charged with their alleged involvement in a cocaine conspiracy after police raids across Gwent last week.
More than £2.5 million in cash and drugs worth an estimated £6 million were seized across south Wales as part of the National Crime Agency’s Operation Venetic.
The four arrested in Gwent were charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine between January 1 and July 7 and appeared before Newport Magistrates’ Court.
MORE NEWS
Cocaine trafficker to hand back dirty drugs money
Prolific burglar raided home while pregnant woman slept upstairs
Heroin and amphetamine dealer warned he faces lengthy prison stretch
The defendants are:
Nicholas Kirkham-Jones, 28, of Lon Gwenant, Pontrhydyrun, Cwmbran.
Mark Anthony Davies, 35, of Central Avenue, Oakdale.
Mark Haydn Jenkins, 37, of Christchurch Road, Penmaen, Oakdale.
Robert John Charles Butler, 43, of Attlee Court, Lansbury Park, Caerphilly.
All four were remanded in custody and are due to appear before Newport Crown Court on July 31.
Comments are closed on this article.