CHILDREN'S charity Noah's Ark has launched a new initiative to keep children happy and entertained over the school summer holiday.

The Happy Holiday Challenge sets children the task of completing one in a list of set challenges every day for the six-week break while raising money in sponsorship for the charity’s Covid-19 Resilience Fund.

The Noah’s Ark Charity raised money to fund state-of-the-art equipment, facilities, and support services at Wales’ only children’s hospital. Though based in Cardiff, it provides specialist and often life-saving care to children from right across the country.

It receives around 24,747 admissions from the area covered by Aneurin Bevan Local Health Board each year.

Parents from across Wales are being encouraged to sign up for their free Happy Holiday pack by Wednesday, July 15. They will then receive a free pack for their child in time to start their challenge on the following Monday.

The pack contains a list of 100 challenges to choose from, a 42-day chart to record them on and a sheet of reward stickers to mark certain milestones. The challenges have been chosen to suit a range of ages, interests, and abilities.

Noah’s Ark Charity community fundraising manager, Kath Fisher, said: “We know this summer is going to feel a bit different from other summers, so we wanted to create something to keep people’s spirits up.

“The funds raised are vital to us right now, but we also want to give something back to our supporters. The Happy Holiday Challenge is all about enjoying the simple pleasures and feeling good as a result.

“By raising money in sponsorship, families will be helping to support our urgent Covid-19 Resilience Fund appeal, ensuring that as a charity, we can continue to be here to create brighter days and better tomorrows for the children of Wales in the weeks, months and years ahead.

“In return for completing the challenge and hitting the £35 fundraising target, children will receive a medal as a lasting reminder that, during the most difficult of times, they took on the challenge to help others”.

To sign up for a Happy Holiday Challenge pack visit www.noahsarkcharity.org/happy-holiday-challenge