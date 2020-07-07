DENTISTS, opticians, and community pharmacies in Wales could begin holding video consultations with patients and customers this month.

Video consultations are already being used across Wales for primary and secondary care services including 6,400 GP appointments.

Health minister Vaughan Gething said medical and care services had been forced to "rapidly expand and adapt" to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

“Delivering care closer to home through the use of technology has always been a key part of A Healthier Wales, to deliver healthcare away from hospitals to communities, and where possible in people’s homes," he said, adding: "Video consultation has allowed us to overcome the challenges that social distancing brings.

"The delivery of video consultation has been fast tracked and is testament to the work of NHS Wales in delivering this service ahead of time to support patients."

A pilot scheme will take place this month, extending the video consultation service to community pharmacies, opticians, and dentists which have experienced increased demand for common services.

The Welsh Government said the scheme had been rated positively by 97 per cent of users in primary and secondary care.

How will the scheme work?

Pharmacies will use video consultations to give customers advice on common ailments and emergency contraception, the Welsh Government said. Pharmacists will also conduct Discharge Medicines Review and support people who want to quit smoking.

Dentists will use video calls to hold pre-visit consultations with patients, checking their medical history and performing clinical assessments.

Optometrists will also use video calls for pre-visit check-ups on medical history, and the service will support triage to examine patients' eyelids. Specialist ophthalmologists will also be able to join the calls.