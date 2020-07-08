A SUSPECTED drug dealer is alleged to have been stopped by police in Newport with 12kg of cocaine with a potential street value of £6 million.

Dale Wigglesworth, 44, of High Street, Queenborough, Kent, is to go on trial later this year.

He pleaded not guilty to being concerned in the supply of a class A drug between July 6, 2019 and June 7, 2020.

Wigglesworth denied the charge after appearing before Judge David Wynn Morgan at Cardiff Crown Court.

MORE NEWS

The defendant was represented by Victoria Meads and the prosecution by Tim Probert-Wood.

Wigglesworth’s trial is due to start on November 3 and is expected to last three days.

He was remanded in custody.