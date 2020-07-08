A SUSPECTED drug dealer is alleged to have been stopped by police in Newport with 12kg of cocaine with a potential street value of £6 million.
Dale Wigglesworth, 44, of High Street, Queenborough, Kent, is to go on trial later this year.
He pleaded not guilty to being concerned in the supply of a class A drug between July 6, 2019 and June 7, 2020.
Wigglesworth denied the charge after appearing before Judge David Wynn Morgan at Cardiff Crown Court.
MORE NEWS
- ‘Worst nightmare’ paedophile jailed after grooming schoolgirls
- Tributes paid to popular Argus journalist Alan Molloy
- Teenage heroin and cocaine dealer caught outside city pub
The defendant was represented by Victoria Meads and the prosecution by Tim Probert-Wood.
Wigglesworth’s trial is due to start on November 3 and is expected to last three days.
He was remanded in custody.
Comments are closed on this article.